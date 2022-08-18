National-Hire-a-Veteran-Day.jpg

Congresswoman Yvette Herrell (R-NM) on Aug. 12 introduced the Veteran Recruitment Act of 2022, which prioritizes hiring veterans of the United States Armed Forces for positions within diplomatic, defense, intelligence, and security agencies of the federal government, particularly the State Department.

Rep. Herrell's bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) and Rep. David McKinley (R-WV), and has been endorsed by the American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization.

