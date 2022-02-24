Rep. Yvette Herrell has been named a recipient of the 2021 Freedom Fighter Award by FreedomWorks, a grassroots organization that fights for less government, lower taxes, and economic freedom.
"I’m so proud to be counted among the amazing freedom fighters in Congress today," said Rep. Herrell. "The Washington Swamp wants to dump more taxes, more regulations, and higher costs of living on American families, but we won't let it happen. FreedomWorks speaks for the forgotten men and women of America, the families struggling under Joe Biden's terrible inflation and supply crisis, and it is an honor to stand up for them."
Rep. Herrell and her fellow honorees all received a perfect score of 100 on FreedomWork's legislative scorecard for the year 2021.
“2021 brought many challenges for those interested in preserving individual liberty and the institutions of the United States," said FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon. "While our national debt ballooned to nearly $30 trillion, radical leftists threatened to undermine election integrity, promote critical race theory, and even pack the Supreme Court.
“Far too many lawmakers succumb to the pressures of the Swamp,” Brandon added, “compromising principle for political expediency. There are, however, a select few who are loyal to the ideals of freedom and prosperity that define our Republic."
