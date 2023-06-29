347252379_953263492530166_4709358301564873135_n.jpg

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is accepting applications for its Career and Life Skills Academy (CLSA), for adults with disabilities. 

The CLSA helps students with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD) and other neurodiverse conditions develop the skills, confidence, and focus needed to achieve personal, academic, and career goals. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a diagnosis of IDD, autism, or other neurodiverse conditions. Applications for registration can be found at: this link. 

