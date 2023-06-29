Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is accepting applications for its Career and Life Skills Academy (CLSA), for adults with disabilities.
The CLSA helps students with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD) and other neurodiverse conditions develop the skills, confidence, and focus needed to achieve personal, academic, and career goals. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a diagnosis of IDD, autism, or other neurodiverse conditions. Applications for registration can be found at: this link.
Classes begin Wednesday, August 16 at the DACC Workforce Center, 2345 Nevada Avenue. This year-long program emphasizes personal discovery, career exploration, job skills, computer literacy, independent living, self-advocacy, and community engagement. The program offers:
•industry-recognized credentials and micro-credentials in in-demand technical fields;
•direct instruction in customer service skills, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving;
•essential life skills, such as money management, health literacy, and self-advocacy; and
•community-building activities where participants enhance their social networks and have opportunities for leadership and civic engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.