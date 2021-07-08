With the 2021-2022 school year set to begin for all students, pre-K-12 on August 2, it's time to get your students registered at their schools. For a quick guide, refer to the graphic attached to this article.
Registration begins next week. Parents or guardians and students must bring birth certificate and vaccination records if the student is new to the district or they have been updated since the last school year. Any questions can be directed to the school where your student will be attending.
- Arrey Elementary, all grades register Wednesday, July 14 between 8:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m.
- T-or-C Elementary/SEC, all grades register July 15 and 16 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- T-or-C Middle School registration will be held Thursday, July 25 with each grade registering as follows. Sixth Grade, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Seventh Grade, 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Eighth Grade, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Hot Springs High School registration will be held July 19-22 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as follows. Monday, July 19, Seniors, Tuesday, July 20 Juniors, Wednesday, July 21, Sophomores and Thursday, July 22, Freshmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.