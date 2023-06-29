A year after catastrophic wildfires scorched more than 900,000 acres across New Mexico in a single fire season, a proposed center designed to meet the state’s current and future reforestation needs is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Earlier this month, a bill was signed for the upcoming fiscal year that earmarked $8.5 million to kick start the development of the New Mexico Reforestation Center, and $1.5 million for re-vegetation needs in the state.
The funding marks a major milestone in the years long effort to create a regional center that would significantly increase reforestation capacity across the southwest in the critical areas of seed collection and storage, nursery production, and planting – and bring forest management into the 21st century.
A proposal calls for completing the estimated $65 million center over four phases. The founding partners include the New Mexico Department of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources’ Forestry Division, New Mexico Highlands University, New Mexico State University and the University of New Mexico. NMSU serves as the fiscal agent for the funding.
Funding from the state’s 2024 spending bill goes into effect July 1 and will support the NMRC’s first phase of development, which will focus on land acquisition and infrastructure design.
The NMRC will be designed and constructed to produce up to 5 million tree seedlings per year. Currently, seedling production capacity in New Mexico is at a maximum of 300,000 seedlings per year – far below the 150 million to 390 million needed to replant more than 1 million burned acres across the state, which does not include acres burned in future forest fires.
Last spring, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire breached the Mora research center’s property, forcing Burney and his staff to relocate a seed bank and 75,000 seedlings to safer locations. The research center was ultimately spared from destruction, but the fire had charred 341,735 acres by the time it was 100% contained in August.
The NMRC’s initial phase will take about a year to complete. A site selection committee appointed by the re-forestation center’s governing board identified several potential locations suitable to house the facility. Those potential areas included the vicinities of San Miguel County, the village of Mora, Española/Santa Clara Pueblo, Santa Fe and the Middle Rio Grande Corridor. The initial phase will finalize the site selection using a third-party assessment.
The NMRC’s subsequent phases will require additional funding sources. However, state and federal lawmakers have expressed interest in investing in the center following last year’s highly destructive wildfire season, according to the NMRC partners, who hope to begin the initial construction phase early next summer.
An economic analysis prepared by NMSU estimates that the construction of the NMRC facilities would provide a total economic contribution of nearly $100 million, primarily impacting industries associated with construction, architectural and engineering services. Once operational, it would also contribute more than $10 million per year to the state’s economy and support over 100 jobs on an annual basis.
