A year after catastrophic wildfires scorched more than 900,000 acres across New Mexico in a single fire season, a proposed center designed to meet the state’s current and future reforestation needs is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Earlier this month, a bill was signed for the upcoming fiscal year that earmarked $8.5 million to kick start the development of the New Mexico Reforestation Center, and $1.5 million for re-vegetation needs in the state. 

