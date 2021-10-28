The Sassy Red Hat Ladies had nine members in attendance and Pink was the color of the day, as we joined in honoring October’s designation as national Breast Cancer Awareness month. The dining tables were covered in Pink tablecloths, and at each place setting were white paper lace placemats with a pink napkin.
Janet Franklin also made delicious homemade mints in shapes of Pink hats and flowers. These are always such a treat for the ladies. As members arrived and signed in, each was further presented with a small shiny Pink Breast cancer ribbon to wear on their lapel.
After Bobbi Woolford offered grace, everyone enjoyed a delicious meal.
Berniece Langner crocheted a beautiful afghan as a raffle prize, and Mary Malone was the lucky winner. Money raised in the raffle, with the addition of a personal match offered by Berniece, was then donated to the Sierra County Cancer Assistance organization. SCCA representative Maryann Blaser was on hand for the gathering and accepted the donations on the organization’s behalf.
October birthdays of Claudia Woolf and Susie Pohlsander were celebrated. Gayle Hector brought delicious little cakes for each lady, everyone sang Happy Birthday and many pictures were taken.
A time of sharing was then enjoyed. Ladies who had things to share were Janet Franklin, Gayle Hector, Mary Malone and Bobbi Woolford.
The next Sassy Red Hat Ladies Luncheon will be Wednesday, November 3. Attendees are being encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which we will donate to the Matthew 25 food pantry. Our November 3 luncheon will begin at 11 am at Johnny Bs. Remember, if you bring a door prize you will receive one.
Anyone with questions about the November 3 luncheon, or who may be looking to learn more about Sierra County’s Sassy Red Hat Ladies, may contact Bobbi Woolford by phoning 575-894-2724.
