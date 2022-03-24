The regular Butte Beauts Red Hat Society meeting was held at Johnny B’s Restaurant in Truth or Consequences, with wonderful food and great service, on March 16. What a fun time we had! We will be meeting there every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30.
Some ladies were attired in St. Patrick’s Day green. It was so much fun to do something different. Funny Leprechaun rubber ducks were the gifts along with wonderful green cake by Gayle Hector. Her cakes are such a treat. Thank you Gayle.
The Red Hat Society High Birthday Tea celebration is on April 20 at the Impact Church. Red Hat Sisters mark April 6 on your calendar, and be sure to contact the Queen Mum the IV to reserve a place for this event. We are joining with our Sassy Red Hat Sisters for this event. There are only 23 more tickets to sell out of the 40 before we reach our total.
Cinco de Mayo is going to be celebrated at our May meeting. We will once again be honored by a visit from Las Perlitas del Pueblo Folkloric dancers from Las Cruces, NM. Denise De Mercy and Lia Krebs, leaders, both from Las Cruces, will be performing. This will be May 18, 2022.
The July meeting will be our game month, which is always a big, fun time.
The 50-50 Drawing this month was won by Rosa Miller.
Two birthdays were celebrated: Gayle Hector and Lou Elam. Your Red Hat sisters wish you many more!
Our next meeting will be held at Johnny B’s Restaurant in Truth or Consequences on April 20 at 11:30. All ladies from under 50 to 150 are welcome to attend the luncheon. Visitors and Sisters are always welcome.
If there are any questions, call Mary Wagner, Queen Mum IV, 575-405-9178.
