The Sassy Red Hat Ladies Luncheon was the Fiesta theme this month. Eleven ladies arrived May 4 at Johnny B's in stunning attire, including western hats, boots, fringes, skirts and kimonos. All were ready to celebrate this year’s Fiesta.
We were happy Donna Weddle drove up from Las Cruces to join us. The dining room tables were covered in Fiesta tablecloths. Each place sitting had a Fiesta napkin and some candy to enjoy. Small blow up cacti, donkeys, and red chiles were centerpieces on the tables and Fiesta banners hung around the dining room. The registration table was covered with a Fiesta tablecloth and a red Western boot with red and purple flowers cascading out of it a small blow up donkey completed the decorations.
Everyone was welcomed and had a little time visiting. Grace was said and all enjoyed a delicious meal. A time of sharing was then enjoyed.
Gloria McGraw shared news of our Red Hat friends in Socorro. Marian Thornton shared that the Open Arms Pregnancy Center were having their annual Potato Bar on Saturday, May 14 at the Civic Center. We shared news about some of our Red Hat ladies who have been under the weather. Wishing them well and we miss you. We also shared that the First Baptist Church was having a Ladies Luncheon on Saturday, May 14. They will be entertained with a style show – everything modeled will be from the thrift store or second hand.
The next Sassy Red Hat Ladies will be at Johnny B's on June 1 at 11 a.m. This will be our annual Luau, so please feel welcome to come in your Hawaiian attire and have a fun time with lovely ladies.
If you have any question you can call Bobbi Woolford at 894-2724.
