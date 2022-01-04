In gathering for their first meeting of the new year Monday, January 3, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board received confirmation of the recent resignation of parks department manager Ryan Lawler. This set back was further deepened by the resignation of two other employees, which city manager Bruce Swingle said had the department currently standing with no staff.
Coming on top of the recent resignation of swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock, advisory board members readily acknowledged that recreational plans and projects would be placed on a back burner until new staff members are brought on board.
While this situation poses a difficult hurdle for present projects and initiatives, newly elected board chairman Ingo Hoeppner nonetheless encouraged an effort to reprioritize future recreational goals and objectives for the city. In this regard, board members tentatively agreed to schedule a public workshop for Monday, February 28.
The evening’s session further included confirmation that the municipal swimming pool would likely soon be closing for the winter, as well as discussion concerning the city’s dog park and a need to better manage softball league play.
