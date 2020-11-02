Gathering for what will be their final meeting of 2020, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Parks and Recreation Advisory Board received several updates and discussed year-ending activities Monday evening, November 2.
The evening’s session included a report on ongoing renovation work at Ralph Edwards Park, which should see the new sod in place within the coming days and the addition of other amenities.
Board members also learned the city would be taking the lead in planned construction of two new shade structures at the Carole Wheeler Dog Park, as well as the installation of new windscreens for the municipal tennis courts.
In addition to these projects, board members were told parks department crews would further be focusing on annual Christmas lighting and decorations, and other activities still on the holiday calendar.
After briefly discussing regular meeting schedules, advisory board members acknowledged the upcoming holidays and agreed to cancel their regular December meeting. The board’s next regular session will convene Monday evening, January 4, 2021.
