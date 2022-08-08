Audrey Hechler.jpg

August 8, 2022- The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a local female subject for several  felony charges after she struck a pedestrian using a crosswalk and led police on a pursuit.  

On August 7, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m., Officer Shantell Gonzalez observed an erratic driver later  identified as Audrey Hechler, age 18, of Truth or Consequences, in a grey Chevrolet 4 door vehicle  rapidly passing her northbound on Broadway approaching the downtown area. Officer Gonzalez activated  her emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.  

