August 8, 2022- The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a local female subject for several felony charges after she struck a pedestrian using a crosswalk and led police on a pursuit.
On August 7, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m., Officer Shantell Gonzalez observed an erratic driver later identified as Audrey Hechler, age 18, of Truth or Consequences, in a grey Chevrolet 4 door vehicle rapidly passing her northbound on Broadway approaching the downtown area. Officer Gonzalez activated her emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Ms. Hechler failed to yield to Officer Gonzalez’s presence and while driving recklessly Ms. Hechler struck a female pedestrian using a crosswalk with the front driver’s side of the vehicle near Bullock’s Supermarket. Officer Gonzalez immediately rendered aid to the female pedestrian as Ms. Hechler fled from the crash scene. While Officer Gonzalez was at the crash scene, Ms. Hechler passed by again.
A short while later, Detective Ted Ontiveros located Ms. Hechler driving the same vehicle on North Date by the Sonic Drive-In. Detective Ontiveros activated his emergency equipment as he pursued Ms. Hechler who was still failing to yield. Officers continued to pursue Ms. Hechler until she crashed into a crosswalk traffic light at the intersection of Main and Foch.
Officers spoke with Ms. Hechler who admitted to having knowledge that she struck the female pedestrian. The female pedestrian along with Ms. Hechler were transported to the Sierra Vista Hospital for medical treatment. The female pedestrian was later airlifted to a trauma center for further medical treatment. Upon Ms. Hechler’s release from the hospital, Officers transported her to the Sierra County Detention Center.
Ms. Hechler was charged and booked into the detention center on the following charges: Aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer resulting in injury to another person, Accidents involving death or personal injuries, Aggravated assault upon a peace officer, Reckless driving, and No driver’s license.
For further information please contact: Chief Victor Rodriguez (575) 894-1204.
