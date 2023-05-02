With Truth or Consequences City manager Angie Gonzales on hand for the evening’s regular meeting May 1, members of the city’s Recreation and Golf Course Advisory Board received updates on current projects and activities, while further discussing new ideas and suggestions.
Gaining interest from the board, local resident Jeanne Sellars relayed her desire for the city to construct a “splash pad” recreation area that would allow younger citizens to cool off on hot summer days. Sellars outlined some preliminary research into potential vendors and costs the city might incur in such a development and after expressing support for the idea, board members agreed to place the issue on their next meeting agenda for further discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.