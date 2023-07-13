With the Truth or Consequences City Commission set to consider previous recommendations regarding a potential member appointment and term extensions for sitting members, the city’s Recreation Advisory Board received a department update and centered their July 10 regular session on a discussion of concerns about operations of the JA Hodges Municipal Swimming Pool.
At the meeting’s outset, local resident Candace Stokes, seated right above, relayed a variety of comments she has recently heard, which expressed a mixed review from pool patrons regarding the present swim schedule, as well as overall operations and maintenance. While emphasizing her personal support for the facility, Stokes urged the board and city leaders to consider investing more revenue and attention toward the swimming pool.
Later in the session, in reporting on pool operations, community services director OJ Hechler said considerations were being given toward modifying the current swim schedule. After detailing how the scheduling of sessions is presently restricted by staffing limitations, Hechler explained how efforts have been focused on providing popular therapeutic and recreational periods, while also keeping an eye on assuring the facility maximizes revenue. This noted, Hechler relayed how the pool often features joint sessions, in which lap swimming and/or water aerobics classes are sectioned off to also allow for open swimming. It was acknowledged how this might have not been communicated adequately to all patrons and could have created misconceptions.
In addition to confirming a new pool cover and vacuum system are included in this year’s budget, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez pointed out how the current employment climate poses debilitating limitations on operations of the pool and all other city departments. This stated, she expressed optimism concerning the city’s recently improving finances and suggested improvements for the pool and it operations could be achieved, albeit incrementally.
At the same time, Alvarez said the city’s administration recognizes the need and potential benefits of developing an entirely new swimming facility. She assured the board and guests that efforts to realize this goal are ongoing.
•The evening’s regular meeting also included an update on the Ralph Edwards Park renovation project. Hechler said components for the new gazebo, as well as playground and exercise equipment were respectively scheduled for delivery on August 3 and 18. He told the board a sole contractor would be installing all three additions and said construction would take place in September.
