With the Truth or Consequences City Commission set to consider previous recommendations regarding a potential member appointment and term extensions for sitting members, the city’s Recreation Advisory Board received a department update and centered their July 10 regular session on a discussion of concerns about operations of the JA Hodges Municipal Swimming Pool.

At the meeting’s outset, local resident Candace Stokes, seated right above, relayed a variety of comments she has recently heard, which expressed a mixed review from pool patrons regarding the present swim schedule, as well as overall operations and maintenance. While emphasizing her personal support for the facility, Stokes urged the board and city leaders to consider investing more revenue and attention toward the swimming pool.

