Gathering for their regular monthly meeting Monday evening, August 3, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and focused on damage park facilities incurred during the July 26 flooding rains that struck portions of the community.
Parks and Recreation Department Manager OJ Hechler said the Louis Armijo Sports Complex and it’s neighboring Family Park were hardest hit. Up to two feet of mud and debris swept across recently reconditioned ballfields, and Hechler said one of his crew’s primary goals is to remove the sediment in hopes of preserving the now buried turf. At the same time, he said efforts to repair fences and to address other flood damaged offices and storerooms would be ongoing.
While flood waters also submerged ongoing renovations at Ralph Edwards Park, Hechler said the standing water was pumped away and that concrete installation work was on target to begin again Tuesday, August 4.
•Because of the added pressure being placed on his staff, Hechler said the city would be looking to hire at least two temporary workers. Anyone interested in joining the city’s team is encouraged to contact the City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street, 894-6673.
•The late July storm also significantly damaged portions of T-or-C’s popular Healing Waters Trail. Recreation Department Foreman Ryan Lawler outlined a special volunteer initiative, which will address the necessary trail maintenance and repair in the coming weeks. Beginning Tuesday, August 11, volunteers interested in helping to restore the Healing Waters Trail are asked to meet with staff at Rotary Park at 8 am. Equipment will be provided and work will continue until noon. Thereafter, volunteers will similarly gather from 8 am until noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, until the trail is effectively restored. Further information about this effort may be obtained by contacting the city clerk’s office, 894-6673, or department manager Hechler at 740-0988.
