With the Turquoise health status presently in place and statewide plans pointing toward further advances in the ability to hold public gatherings May 3, members of the Truth or Consequences’ Parks and Recreation advisory board agreed to target a master plan development meeting for the first weeks of June. While no set plans are in place, board chairman Dr. Greg D’Amour suggested a hoped-for reopening of Ralph Edwards Park by month’s end, and the potential for further relaxation of health restrictions, would mark a prime opportunity to renew public discussion regarding a formal master plan for future recreation and park development.
Look for upcoming announcements regarding this important public workshop.
•Swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock reported that interest in swim aerobics has prompted the scheduling of a new swimming aerobics period from 11am until Noon. He noted the facility would also be welcoming lap swimmers for a new, earlier swim period, beginning at 8 am. More information about the swimming pool’s schedule and other related information may be obtained by phoning the facility at 894-6151.
•A public comment during the evening session alerted members to a number of apparently dead trees at Ralph Edwards Park. The board was told that parks department staff have recognized that at least two trees have apparently died and that several are in need of special care. In this regard, it was noted that the coming year’s budget includes revenue for consultation with a professional arborist. Staff also assured the advisory board they would otherwise be closely monitoring the condition of the park’s trees and would focusing on this issue in the months ahead.
•The May 3 meeting further included updates on activities at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex, as well as discussion about plans to move forward with development of the city’s new Disc (Frisbee) Golf course.
