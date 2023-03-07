IMG_6424.JPG

The Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board focused discussion on this weekend’s Turtleback Classic Disc Golf tournament, as well as potential improvements for the city’s new disc golf venue, during the board’s March 6 regular meeting.

Members were told this weekend’s second annual disc golf tournament would feature players from at least seven states and that the field would also include New Mexico’s top disc golfer. Event coordinator and advisory board member Alan Hansen-Begg expressed excitement about the tournament and confirmed the event would be filmed and placed on YouTube for future viewing. 

