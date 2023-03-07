The Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board focused discussion on this weekend’s Turtleback Classic Disc Golf tournament, as well as potential improvements for the city’s new disc golf venue, during the board’s March 6 regular meeting.
Members were told this weekend’s second annual disc golf tournament would feature players from at least seven states and that the field would also include New Mexico’s top disc golfer. Event coordinator and advisory board member Alan Hansen-Begg expressed excitement about the tournament and confirmed the event would be filmed and placed on YouTube for future viewing.
•Board members were also told equipment for the development of an addition 18 hole disc golf course was on order, as efforts to install signage and to consider other possible enhancements are in the works.
•Monday’s regular meeting also included confirmation that T-or-C’s Little League season would begin March 28, and that the adult softball league would begin play on Thursday, March 30.
•The evening’s session further affirmed the city’s receipt of a final go-ahead for the Ralph Edwards Park gazebo project, as well as the installation of new benches at the park, and pending approval for several other planned improvements.
