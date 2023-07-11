With no action items on their July 10 agenda, members of the Truth or Consequences Recreation Advisory Board focused discussion on issues raised by community guests regarding operations and maintenance of the JA Hodges Municipal swimming pool. Expressed community concerns centered on swim session scheduling, as well as facility maintenance and upkeep.
In response to these concerns, community services director OJ Hechler and assistant city manager Traci Alvarez outlined how ongoing staffing issues presently limit swim session scheduling, and although improving, how cost/revenue realities restrict improvements. This emphasized, Alvarez acknowledged that improving municipal pool operations and development of a new swimming pool facility, both remain primary goals for the city.
