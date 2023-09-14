STOCK_torc-municipal-golf-course.jpg

As the agenda for the Truth or Consequences Recreation and Golf Course Advisory Board’s September 11 regular meeting was not submitted prior to an established 72 hour deadline, the monthly session was subsequently cancelled. 

Due to a planned shift in the advisory board’s meeting schedule, the next regular meeting of the recreation and golf course advisory board will take place Monday evening, December 4. This reflects a recent decision to shift to quarterly meetings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.