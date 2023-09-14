As the agenda for the Truth or Consequences Recreation and Golf Course Advisory Board’s September 11 regular meeting was not submitted prior to an established 72 hour deadline, the monthly session was subsequently cancelled.
Due to a planned shift in the advisory board’s meeting schedule, the next regular meeting of the recreation and golf course advisory board will take place Monday evening, December 4. This reflects a recent decision to shift to quarterly meetings.
During the board’s previous meeting, August 7, members discussed the potential of moving to quarterly sessions. In the exchange, the board acknowledged how a shift to four, rather than 12 meetings every year could increase the likelihood of more consistent attendance among sitting members, and at the same time lessen demand placed upon future board volunteer candidates.
While recognizing such potential benefits, members also agreed the advisory board should remain receptive to the need for occasional special meetings, when seasonal concerns, projects, or organized athletic league issues might require action.
Supporting the schedule change, community services director pointed out how in addition to easing demands placed on potential volunteers, a shift to quarterly meetings would similarly reduce monthly filing, publishing, and other related tasks now required of the city’s administrative staff.
With these points acknowledged, the board moved on to render an informal, albeit unanimous decision to shift to quarterly meetings following September’s regular session.
In this regard, Hechler suggested the board consider moving to quarterly sessions following the scheduled September 11 meeting, noting the first quarterly meeting would then be held during the first week of December. He then proposed that regular quarterly meetings of the recreation and golf course advisory board would subsequently be scheduled for the first weeks of March, June, September and December, 2024.
Board members acknowledged Hechler’s recommendations and once again expressed support for the proposed schedule change.
In acknowledging the change Tuesday, September 12, city clerk Angela Torres said it was within the advisory board’s authority to alter their meeting schedule and noted the shift to quarterly sessions did not require an approval from the city commission.
