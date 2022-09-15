While a majority of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s September 12 regular meeting centered on reports and information followup, members did join approving one motion, which recommended the expansion of the board to include responsibilities previously managed by the city’s golf course advisory board. During discussions earlier this year, this option was forwarded by board chairman Ingo Hoeppner, in response to news that the golf course advisory board had been unable to convene a quorum of members for a considerable amount of time.
After being told of the city’s ongoing issue of not being able to secure enough interested candidates to fill all of the municipality’s advisory boards, Hoeppner suggested the boards might be combined to address important issues, as well as to potentially gain a larger pool of member candidates for the one board.
Returning to this option September 12, vice-chairman David Dawdy, who was presiding over the session due to Hoeppner’s absence, placed the proposal of combining the two boards before members for continued discussion. He acknowledged the difficulties that have been experienced in efforts to fill the golf course advisory board and pointed out a continuing lack of oversight regarding course operations and maintenance due to the absence of this body.
In discussion, community services director OJ Hechler said he felt such a move would allow the parks and recreation board to better fill its own vacancies with individuals interested in the golf course and its operations. Board members indicated agreement with this point and expressed a desire to forward a recommendation in this regard to the city commission.
With this noted, vice-chair Dawdy asked for a motion to recommend an expansion of the parks and recreation board to include oversight of golf course operations. He also sought the addition of language to assure a seat on the parks and recreation advisory board would be filled by a representative from the golfing community and/or a representative of the fast growing disc golf community.
After finalizing a motion in this regard and with a formal second offered, board members joined in an unanimous vote to forward the recommendation to the city commission for consideration. Assistant city manager Traci Alvarez, who was on hand for the evening’s session, told the board that if approved by the commission, the proposed merging would likely first require an ordinance amendment to the regulations that originally established the golf course advisory board. She noted this process would include publication of any proposed changes, with the ordinance revision then returning to the commission for a public hearing and final consideration. All told, Alvarez said the process could take up to sixty days to be completed after an approving vote by the city commission.
PARK IMPROVEMENT PLANS
Another item of new business sought an update regarding the city’s planned improvements for Ralph Edwards Park. Board members also acknowledged concerns about the health of many trees in RE Park and in other municipal park spaces and raised questions about the city’s response.
With phase-one renovations of RE Park complete, community services director Hechler said efforts have been most recently centered on the completion of an application for an available “Quality of Life” grant. T-or-C, along with many other communities are seeking funds from a significant state appropriation pool set aside for recreational projects. Hechler shared photo renderings of proposed upgrades for the park’s playground, as well as an adult fitness area, and confirmed the request further included funding for a wholly renovated skate park and construction of a regional recreation center. All told, Hechler said the city is seeking $450,000 from this available source. If awarded, board members were told the city’s required match would be approximately $16,000, which Hechler said was in reserve in the department’s account.
With this activity noted, the community services director said the planned construction of a new gazebo and restroom renovations for RE Park was fully funded and would be moving forward in the months ahead. He and assistant city manager Alvarez confirmed that a $213,000 legislative appropriation specifically earmarked for this project is now awaiting completion of a September bond sale. Although an exact date was not available during the evening’s session, Alvarez said the process would nonetheless be completed within the coming weeks, allowing the gazebo and restroom projects to proceed shortly thereafter.
Hechler told the advisory board that his goal would see the new metal gazebo in place and restroom renovations completed before the start of spring 2023.
•As noted, board discussion further included questions about the health of many trees in RE Park and the city’s plans regarding this unfortunate situation. Parks and recreation department director Sean Barnes acknowledged the concern and told members a professional arborist would be visiting the city in October to examine the trees in RE Park and elsewhere. He said this consultation would hopefully provide his staff with tips and recommendations for future care of trees growing on all municipal properties. At the same time, Barnes said efforts were underway to purchase 10-to-15 new native, drought resistant trees to replace those recently lost to storms and/or poor health conditions.
•While city staff members were unable to share any recent advancement toward proposed riverwalk development defined in a previous study of the city’s downtown business district, Barnes did confirm that a recent state clean and beautiful grant would allow the placement of new benches along the Rio Grande near Rotary Park and other locations.
•A further board query regarding the city’s efforts to compile a master recreational development plan revealed that funding would once again be a key component. Assistant city manager Alvarez relayed how present efforts are centered on completion of a renewed comprehensive master plan for the city, which was last rendered in 2014 and must be updated to assure the municipality remains qualified to receive available development revenue. Community services director Hechler noted how development of a master recreation plan has long been a goal of the advisory board and city leaders, and while agreeing this would be a desirable project, he said a funding source for such an effort would first have to be identified.
