While a majority of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s September 12 regular meeting centered on reports and information followup, members did join approving one motion, which recommended the expansion of the board to include responsibilities previously managed by the city’s golf course advisory board. During discussions earlier this year, this option was forwarded by board chairman Ingo Hoeppner, in response to news that the golf course advisory board had been unable to convene a quorum of members for a considerable amount of time. 

After being told of the city’s ongoing issue of not being able to secure enough interested candidates to fill all of the municipality’s advisory boards, Hoeppner suggested the boards might be combined to address important issues, as well as to potentially gain a larger pool of member candidates for the one board.

