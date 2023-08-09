IMG_0817.JPG-Gazebo Delivered - 2-3 col w-story.JPG
JSH2398

As with Truth or Consequences’ other advisory boards, the beginning of the new fiscal year in July prompted members of the Recreation and Golf Advisory Board to address their annual election of officers. This item topped the advisory board’s agenda as members gathered for this month’s regular meeting Monday, August 7.

With two current vacancies, the board’s three remaining active members convened a minimal quorum, and then moved forward to address this necessity as their first order of new business.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.