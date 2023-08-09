As with Truth or Consequences’ other advisory boards, the beginning of the new fiscal year in July prompted members of the Recreation and Golf Advisory Board to address their annual election of officers. This item topped the advisory board’s agenda as members gathered for this month’s regular meeting Monday, August 7.
With two current vacancies, the board’s three remaining active members convened a minimal quorum, and then moved forward to address this necessity as their first order of new business.
First focusing on the chairman’s post, current vice-chair David Dawdy entered a motion for current chairman Ingo Hoeppner to continue serving in his role for the coming year. With a second offered by Alan Hansen Begg, the three members joined in unanimously supporting the motion. Hoeppner then reciprocated and entered a motion for Dawdy to also continue serving as the board’s vice chair, which was duly seconded and approved 3-to-0.
Turning to the board secretary position, Dawdy nominated Hansen Begg to fill the role, and with a second from the chairman, board members completed the annual action by unanimously endorsing the motion.
NEW MEETING SCHEDULE
In keeping with the municipality’s move to streamline operations of the city’s advisory boards, community services director OJ Hechler urged members to consider moving to quarterly, rather than monthly meetings. He suggested this would assure more items are included on the advisory board’s regular meeting agendas and lessen the demands placed upon both city staff and volunteer members.
Hechler emphasized how the advisory board would still be free to schedule a special meeting whenever it might be needed and then presented members with a proposed meeting schedule for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.
Vice chair Dawdy recalled a past issue concerning park fees and questioned if quarterly meetings might impact communication with established leagues, as the change could limit opportunities for public input prior to a required decision.
Acknowledging this point, Hechler suggested the board could decide to hold monthly meetings during the more active spring and summer months and revert to quarterly gatherings during the late fall and/or winter months.
In discussion, board members expressed support for Hechler’s suggestion. In this regard, the board agreed to gather again for a monthly meeting in September and to then shift to a quarterly schedule, setting their next regular meeting for December.
Following this approach, unless a special meeting is required, the advisory board would hold their first meeting of 2024 in March. At that time board members will likely decide whether to continue to gather quarterly, or to shift to monthly meetings for the spring and summer.
TEMPORARY POOL CLOSURE
During his regular department report, Hechler confirmed that because of staffing issues and a lack of certified lifeguards, the JA Hodges municipal swimming pool would be temporarily closed beginning Monday, August 14 through Sunday, August 21.
He told the board that the pool would reopen with a slightly modified schedule Monday, August 22 and would remain open until the planned seasonal closure September 4.
OTHER ITEMS
•Board secretary Alan Hansen Begg provided a brief update regarding the city’s disc golf course, first noting the recent receipt of 18 new baskets. He said this would soon allow for the installation of another 18 hole venue at the municipal golf course, which would give T-or-C the only disc golf facility in New Mexico with two full courses.
Hansen Begg further noted how the city’s course has already attracted hundreds of players from across the state and hundreds more from other locations throughout the country. He suggested this planned upgrade would no doubt increase the number of visiting players and at the same time open the door for T-or-C to host a variety of future tournaments and/or events.
Hansen Begg further acknowledged a recent after-dark event, which employed LED lighting for the course and discs utilized by players. Attracting at least 20 players to participate, he judged this initial event as a complete success and indicated similar events would likely be scheduled in the future.
•Hechler reported that the city took delivery of the new Ralph Edwards Park gazebo on August 1. He said the structure was in line to be assembled in September, along with the park’s new playground and exercise equipment.
•Hechler further alerted board members to plans for the parks and recreation department to take over responsibilities for maintenance of the Carole Wheeler Dog Park. It was noted that while volunteer assistance would still be welcomed and encouraged, city crews would be on site at least two days each week to tend to regular maintenance needs and/or tasks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.