With an unanimous vote Monday, October 3, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved proposed ordinance revisions, which if endorsed by the city commission will bring about an effective merging with the city’s golf course advisory board. Earlier this year, recreation board members acknowledged how the golf course board had long been standing idle due to a lack of membership and interested applicants. With oversight over all of the municipality’s other recreational venues, along with the city’s established parks, input from all available sources agreed that the parks and recreation advisory board would be the proper group to take over supervision of the golf course’s operations. 

During this discussion, advisory board chair Ingo Hoeppner and other members considered the potential of creating additional seats to accommodate a direct representative from the golf course, as well as possibly adding another seat to assure input from the newly established and ever-growing disc golf community. 

