With an unanimous vote Monday, October 3, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved proposed ordinance revisions, which if endorsed by the city commission will bring about an effective merging with the city’s golf course advisory board. Earlier this year, recreation board members acknowledged how the golf course board had long been standing idle due to a lack of membership and interested applicants. With oversight over all of the municipality’s other recreational venues, along with the city’s established parks, input from all available sources agreed that the parks and recreation advisory board would be the proper group to take over supervision of the golf course’s operations.
During this discussion, advisory board chair Ingo Hoeppner and other members considered the potential of creating additional seats to accommodate a direct representative from the golf course, as well as possibly adding another seat to assure input from the newly established and ever-growing disc golf community.
Returning to this proposal during the October 3 meeting, Community Services Coordinator OJ Hechler outlined the present composition of the golf course advisory board, which was set to include five members, with two seats designated for female members to represent women’s golf interests. He suggested the consideration of adding two positions to the parks/recreation board to accommodate golf course interests, as well as the addition of golf course manager Rick Artman as a regular non-voting member.
Before the floor was opened for discussion, Hechler told advisory board members that if revisions were recommended, city staff members would compile the proposed changes into an amended ordinance. This measure would then return to the advisory board for consideration, and if approved, would be forwarded to the city commission. An endorsement by the city commission would move the ordinance revisions to publication, before the measure would return to the commission for a public hearing and final consideration. In this regard, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez said if changes were recommended and the ordinance moved steadily toward approval, the proposed advisory board merger would likely be concluded at some point in January 2023.
Among those on hand for the October 3 session was local resident Alan Hanson-Begg, who was personally responsible for helping the city realize the new disc golf course that now parallels regular golf play at the municipal course. After briefly outlining the two successful tournaments already staged at the city’s golf course, along with plans for another tourney this coming February. Hanson-Begg shared suggestions and pointed out how modest improvements could significantly advance T-or-C’s place as a prime venue for disc golfers from all points and a choice location for future tournaments.
As the parks and recreation board began to consider options, initial thoughts of expanding to a seven member board were quickly set aside. Hechler and Alvarez pointed to the city’s ongoing difficulties in gaining a sufficient number of applicants to fill long standing vacancies on nearly all of the municipality’s advisory boards. With an assurance from the assistant city manager that additional seats could be considered in the future, should the pool of applicants significantly increase, discussion centered on maintaining the parks/recreation board’s five current positions.
Alvarez pointed out how the parks/recreation board presently had one vacant seat and one member with an expired term also awaiting replacement. Board members acknowledged this point, a suggestion by board secretary Jeni Neeley to keep all seats open to any potential applicants, and Hechler’s assertion that a five member parks/recreation board would also include himself, parks/recreation department manager Sean Barnes and golf course manager Artman as non-voting members.
Board vice-chair David Dawdy said the addition of the three non-voting staff members was an important factor in his view. He pointed out how their presence at regular meetings would assure that whomever composed the advisory board would be provided with the professional insight and expertise necessary for proper decision making. Golf course manager Artman also expressed support for Neely’s suggestion to keep advisory board seats open to all applicants, noting how specific interests could easily spur internal conflicts among members.
With these points recognized, chairman Hoeppner accepted Dawdy’s motion to amend the current city ordinance, allowing for a merging of the golf course advisory board with the parks and recreation advisory board, creating a five-member board with three non-voting staff representatives. Following the vote, Hechler said a formal ordinance amendment would be drafted and brought back to the parks/recreation board for consideration during their next regular meeting, which is presently set for Monday, November 7.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•After agreeing that potential liabilities now outweighed the initiative’s original intent, advisory board members voted unanimously to dismantle the city’s BMX track, located adjacent to the Louis Armijo Sports Complex entrance.
•The evening’s agenda also included proposed discussions about upgrading Ralph Edwards Park’s playground equipment and skatepark, as well as the potential installation of security cameras for the Carole Wheeler Dog Park. All three of these issues were set aside following Hechler’s report confirming state authorities were still processing grant requests targeting these and other designated projects.
•During his regular report, parks and recreation department manager Barnes announced an opportunity provided by funding from the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District would allow for the purchase of ten new trees. He told the board that five Chinese Pistache and five Live Oaks were being acquired and would be planted to replace trees recently lost at both Ralph Edwards Park and the city’s Family Park. After noting how both varieties would require minimal maintenance, Barnes said the trees would be delivered rooted in 15-gallon buckets and on average would be between eight to twelve feet in height.
Barnes further confirmed that a contracted arborist was scheduled to address necessary tree trimming and other concerns later this month.
•Community Services Coordinator Hechler announced that the T-or-C Golf Course would be hosting its first annual Drive, Chip and Putt Tournament Saturday, October 29. Look for additional announcements and updates about this special event in the Sentinel and throughout the community in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.