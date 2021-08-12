School is now fully open, and though all students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks, morale is high, enrollment is way up and the process of rebuilding traditions is underway. At all schools, teachers are seeing full classrooms and high levels of student excitement and engagement, with students, teachers and staff around the district stating how good it feels to be back to more normal in-school learning, though admittedly, with some restrictions still in place.
In the summer, as preparations were underway for the school year to begin, one of the first traditions to make a return was the Hot Springs High Tiger football team’s Tiger Tuff Camp. The annual, three-day summer skills camp is run by the coaching staff with the high school football athletes taking the lead in hands on work with young aspiring Tigers.
With the beginning of the school year, all regular Tiger fall sports teams are in practice. Football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country will all begin their seasons and compete back in the normal times of year and with full, regular season schedules. The Tiger cheer team is set to begin leading the fans in cheering on the Tigers at home games, even as they work to prepare or their own competitive season in the winter.
Other student activities are pushing ahead to get back on track with how students, and for that matter, all of us, would like to see. Business as usual with minimal restrictions. Though now, business as usual includes some changes being implemented that everyone is getting used to. Most of those changes have to do with initiatives that raise the bar and improve the educational and overall experience for the students, rather than accommodations made due to pandemic restrictions. A new, business as usual.
Among other student activity groups and organizations, Student Council will be most visible in the coming week, with elections being held August 19-20. At an all-candidates campaign launch meeting, students discussed with teacher advisor Robin Wyatt, the requirements for running, campaign timetables and what the responsibilities and expectations are for those who are voted into the positions. Each class, freshmen through seniors will elect a class president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. After nearly two years absence, student elections will be held, and officers will take their posts. Campaign posters are going up and the competition for votes is heating up. Business as usual.
Both high school and middle school Renaissance are forming up, as is Esports (look for an article on them soon) and so many more. The Envirothon Scat Cats, just back from the North American competition are already back into practice mode. The JROTC is at work, and their elite shooting team is re-forming.
Hot Springs FFA never stepped down, because animals and agriculture do not know what a pandemic pause is and require work every day. Their leadership team is in place and plans are being solidified for a regular FFA year.
Finally, just to show that yes, school is back in session and students are right on top of things, Homecoming will be happening this year. The much-anticipated week of school spirit and fun that was put in hold last year is back. Homecoming week, September 13-17, is already in planning, and will look a lot like what everyone is used to seeing. It will cap off with the Tigers taking on NMMI in Tiger Stadium, under the lights on Friday night. More on that week in coming issues of the Sentinel.
