Celebrating resilience, strength and that never-quit Tiger determination the Class of 2021 closed out their high school careers with a graduation. It was one for the books. They made it. Made it through to the end the most arduous marathon, where that final mile, their senior year, presented the most difficult obstacles of all.
The Hot Springs High Class of 2021 met challenges and overcame adversity never faced before. While every class, every year and every generation have their challenges and hardships, those faced by the seniors of 2021 were unprecedented. Many of the traditions they looked forward to, that they watched other senior classes enjoy while they advanced, grade by grade through school, were sacrificed and denied to them. But the Class of 2021 overcame. They prevailed. More than that, they flourished, learning brand new ways of doing things, while along the way, rebuilding some of those traditions and giving birth to new ones.
Graduation was held in Tiger Stadium, where many classes in years past have had their moment on the stage and received their diplomas. With parents, families and community in the stands, they filed in, having just returned from a parade through town, another tradition, revived from another time.
After a few introductory remarks, Principal Ryan Peil introduced District Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura who spoke about those aforementioned challenges, as well as opportunities that such things present. Then, the podium was turned over to students. FFA Vice President and moderator Madison Green, introduced the Class of 2021 Salutatorian Richel Imy Monis, who was part of the 2020 and 2021 state championship Envirothon teams. She spoke of building the future though the heritage of the past that the Class of 2021 share.
Class Valedictorian, Verrels Lukman Eugeno, also of a two-time state championship, the boys basketball team, rose to speak next. With humor, though striking a serious note, he spoke of change, both the change that the class had endured and the change that they would be the architects of, as they travel through the next chapters of their lives.
In an enduring tradition, the senior class has the privilege of nominating and selecting who their keynote speaker. For the Class of 2021, they selected yet another state champion, Health and Physical Education teacher and boys’ basketball head coach, Derek Bean. Coach Bean thanked the class for the honor of choosing him, then eloquently outlined several maxims to keep as a foundation upon which to build their lives. He spoke, among other things, of finding a purpose greater than themselves and of never settling for mediocrity.
As the speeches concluded, another coach, head coach of football and Tiger Alum Daniel Terrazas, or Coach T, as he is almost universally known, took the responsibility of calling each graduate forward to receive their diploma and walk the stage.
Then, before the gathered community and those watching the televised live stream at home, each student in their turn came forward to cheers, applause and in one case, even fireworks.
At the conclusion, Principal Ryan Peil pronounced the certification of diplomas, thus officially declaring the Class of 2021 as Tiger Alumni. Then, in a time-honored tradition, the tassels on the caps were turned from right to left and with a mighty Tiger roar, they were tossed upward to the heavens as the stands erupted in cheers.
The final official traditions completed, families poured out of the stands and onto the field for the less official but just as important one, that of taking pictures of grads, with family and teachers and all those who had played such a significant role in their lives. God speed, Class of 2021, you are our future.
