Homecoming week is one of the oldest, most revered traditions. We have not had one since September 2019. That was long enough. So many great people came together to make sure that this year, this was one tradition that would not be again postponed.
Perhaps the most iconic of Homecoming activities is the bonfire. Maybe even more so than the Homecoming football game. There is something deeply symbolic about the bonfire, steeped as it is in the primal, mesmerizing quality of gathering in the night to watch the flames grow and reach into the sky.
Each bonfire is unique and each carried with it a significance, and the one lit on Thursday night, September 9 was no exception. Perhaps it marked and ending and a new beginning. Whatever it was, everyone there looked at the flames and carried away something special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.