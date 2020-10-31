With confidence and cheer, Victoria Harrington, her team of supports and a gathering of community leaders gathered to officially cut the ribbon and to open the doors of Rebel Roadrunner, T-or-C’s newest family retail clothing boutique, Saturday morning. October 31.
Located at 302 Main Street, Rebel Roadrunner will now be open six days a week. Closed on Wednesdays, this unique establishment will be open from 8 am to 5 pm Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8am until 7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 11am until 5 pm on Sundays.
