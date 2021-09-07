Project leader Denise Addie, designer Nathan Klein and other key volunteers were focusing on the construction of Sierra County’s new 9-11 memorial monument in the Village of Williamsburg Tuesday morning, September 7.
The realization of a four year effort, the 9-11 memorial will become the state’s first official monument to honor the lives of first responders and citizens lost during and in the years following the events of September 11, 2001.
The new memorial will feature a steel sculpture depicting the twin towers that will include nighttime lighting enhancements. The design has also been expanded to include a large Zia symbol, previously installed as part of a Village improvement project, as well as a circular walkway with handicap access, a memorial bell, a 30-foot flag pole and other aesthetic additions.
The monument is schedule to be officially unveiled during a formal ceremony recognizing 9-11s 20th anniversary this Saturday. The ceremonies are schedule to begin at 10:30 am and will be followed by a luncheon at 1 pm. Everyone is invited to participate in the recognition of those who lost and/or gave their lives in service during the events surrounding September 11, 2001 and to further celebrate the state’s first official memorial to a most significant moment and period in our nation’s history.
