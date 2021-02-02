During the Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s February 1 regular meeting, members were told the planned reopening of Ralph Edwards Park would likely be delayed until at least early April, to allow for the newly installed turf to fully take root. Parks and Recreation Division manager OJ Hechler explained while roots of the sod have begun to set, time is needed to growth to allow for a few initial cuttings and temperatures to rise sufficiently for the planned application of root growth stimulator.
While emphasizing with community residents’ desire to once again utilize the city’s premier park and to enjoy the new renovations, Hechler urged everyone’s patience and help in assuring the new turf is set before activities begin in earnest once again.
•Spurred by public comments and a growing interest in the sport of Pickleball, board members expressed a desire to help with an effort to provide more court options for local and visiting players. With players now backed up daily to play at two of T-or-C’s tennis courts now set up for Pickleball play, the proposal before the board would seek to re-stripe additional courts in the same manner. Board members were told this effort would not interfere with regular tennis play, but would allow Pickleball players an opportunity to utilize the facility when it is available.
•With health restrictions now being eased across Sierra County, swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock said he was hoping to soon reopen the facility. As weather conditions remain cold, he said the pool would likely open in observance of the “polar bear” schedule established last year.
While unable to offer a target date for pool to open, Blacklock said efforts were moving forward with hiring necessary staff and assuring all health necessities and procedures would be in place.
•The parks and recreation advisory board’s meeting further included interviews with prospective member applicants, a review of ongoing upgrades at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex and updates on numerous other projects being addressed.
