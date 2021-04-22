Designation of critical habitat first appeared in 2014 by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), who published a final rule, which designated 764,207 acres of land in New Mexico and Arizona as critical jaguar habitat under the Endangered Species Act.
Litigation was brought forth by plaintiffs: New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau, New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association and New Mexico Federal Lands Council in 2015 regarding Unit 5 and 6 of the final rule specifically.
Unit 5, the Peloncillo, covers 102,724 acres in Hidalgo County, NM; Cochise County, AZ; portions of the Coronado National Forest; and numerous acres of privately owned land.
Unit 6, the San Luis, covers 7,714 acres of private property in Hidalgo County, NM.
The jaguar species mostly occupies tropical rainforest areas of Central and South America; with a portion of the species population adapting to a more arid forest and open grass ecosystem as considered by a breeding population found residing in Sonora, Mexico.
The USFWS listed the jaguar as endangered in 1972. A sighting of two jaguars in Hidalgo County, NM were reported between 1996 and 2006 with the first sighting in New Mexico being recorded in 1937.
A memorandum opinion and order was issued at the end of January 2021. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico held that the designation of critical habitat for the jaguar in New Mexico should be struck down based on the plaintiffs win in the Tenth Circuit. The memorandum comes after environmental interveners were arguing that the court should leave the designation in place, while the federal government rewrites the rule to comply with the Tenth Circuit opinion.
The district court agreed with the plaintiffs, holding that the likelihood of harm to the species was minimal at best, and that the United States Fish & Wildlife Service is not likely to revive its designations of the New Mexico units.
“We appreciate the support and expertise of the Pacific Legal Foundation,” said Randell Major, President New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association. “A win every now and then does the soul good.”
