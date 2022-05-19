Ranchers Helpinh Ranchers

Due to the unfortunate events caused by recent fires for our neighboring Texas ranchers, Sierra County Farm & Livestock Bureau will be donating funds to help recuperate some of the loss that they have recently experienced.  Sharon R Luna Farm Bureau Financial Services will be doubling the donated amount by matching funds being sent to these ranchers. We appreciate all Sierra County Farm & Livestock Bureau members; without them we would not be able to assist in these unforsaken times.

