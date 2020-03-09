As promised, Truth or Consequences’ Ralph Edwards Park was officially closed for public use Monday morning, March 9, opening the way for a team of city workers and contractors to begin clearing the way for planned renovations. This initial effort is focusing on demolition of existing structures, sidewalks, concrete pads and the removal of trees to set the stage for installation of a new irrigation system in the weeks ahead. Work on this portion of the overall three-phased project is scheduled to continue through August, prompting the relocation of many customary springtime gatherings at the popular city facility. Keep an eye out for venue changes regarding your favorite events, as well as updates about the ongoing renovations. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.