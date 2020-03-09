As promised, Truth or Consequences’ Ralph Edwards Park was officially closed for public use Monday morning, March 9, opening the way for a team of city workers and contractors to begin clearing the way for planned renovations. This initial effort is focusing on demolition of existing structures, sidewalks, concrete pads and the removal of trees to set the stage for installation of a new irrigation system in the weeks ahead. Work on this portion of the overall three-phased project is scheduled to continue through August, prompting the relocation of many customary springtime gatherings at the popular city facility. Keep an eye out for venue changes regarding your favorite events, as well as updates about the ongoing renovations.
Ralph Edwards Park Project Begins
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Ralph Edwards Park Project Begins
- Tigers Win First Round Playoffs Battle in Den
- EB Council Okays Funding Application
- February Students Of The Month
- T-or-C Muni Election Results Are In
- Park Closure Tops Rec Board Session
- Tigers Capture District Tournament
- Tigers To Host First Round State Playoff Game
Most Popular
Articles
- T-or-C Muni Election Results Are In
- Ralph Edwards Park Project Begins
- Park Closure Tops Rec Board Session
- No Requests for Capitol Outlay Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects Were Sent to Legislature This Year
- Tigers Win First Round Playoffs Battle in Den
- Padilla
- Man Arrested For Trafficking Meth
- EB Council Okays Funding Application
- Graham
- Tigers To Host First Round State Playoff Game
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:25:18 AM
Sunset: 07:13:46 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:24 AM
Sunset: 07:14:32 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:22:41 AM
Sunset: 07:15:18 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM
Sunset: 07:16:04 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:20:04 AM
Sunset: 07:16:50 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:44 AM
Sunset: 07:17:35 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:25 AM
Sunset: 07:18:20 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.