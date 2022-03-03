One authorization to hunt Gould’s turkey will be raffled by the Department of Game and Fish, with the assistance of the New Mexico National Wild Turkey Federation.
The winner will receive a permit to hunt one Gould’s gobbler, as well as a general spring turkey license with two tags for Merriam's or Rio Grande gobblers in open units.
Tickets must be purchased on or before March 17. Purchase 2022 Goulds Turkey Raffle Tickets Here.
All proceeds from enhancement hunts are used solely for habitat enhancement, conservation, research and management projects in New Mexico for the species raffled. Authorizations may be used either by the recipient or any individual of the recipient’s choice through sale, barter or gift.
