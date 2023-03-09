Over 560 visitors attended the 24th Annual Gathering of Quilts show in Truth or Consequences last Friday and Saturday, March 4-6, including over 250 who came from the north (Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Belen and Socorro), south (Las Cruces and El Paso), east (Alamogordo and Ruidoso), and west (Hillsboro, Deming, and Silver City), and many of our local winter visitors from out-of-state.
All were treated to 130 beautiful quilted items on display, most of which were created by local quilters and quilt artists. We were thrilled that the two-year gap since our last show did not affect participation and attendance this year.
Many who attended bought tickets in hopes of winning the beautiful raffle quilt displayed, which was a quilt started by the late Mickey Whitlock and finished in her memory by Sada Cox and Dotty Bell, fellow members of the Winter Quilters guild.
The lucky quilt winner was Angie Morgan of Las Cruces, whose ticket was drawn at the end of the show on Saturday by one of Mickey’s daughters who came from Washington State to visit the show.
In addition to the raffle quilt winner, the Fat Quarters Basket was won by Linda Dees, an Elephant Butte winter visitor from Washington State, and the Guessing Game quilt was won by Norm Brown of El Paso, whose guess was only six off the exact number of items in the jar of notions.
The Popular Vote for the viewers’ favorite quilt was a tie. Congratulations to Sue Wyard’s “Affairs of the Heart” and Yadi Flannery’s “Desert Prickly Poppy” for being the most popular quilts. Both of these local quilters can claim “bragging rights” for the year!
The Winter Quilters of Sierra County want to thank all who attended our show and offered donations at the door, and especially the many who bought raffle tickets at the quilt show and the Sierra County Fair. The proceeds will help us make more Community Care Quilts to distribute in the county. A total of 125 lap quilts were given away during 2022.
We appreciate the support we get from the community and hope we will see you again at next year’s show!
