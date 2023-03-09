2023 Raffle Quilt Winner - Angie Morgan.tif

Over 560 visitors attended the 24th Annual Gathering of Quilts show in Truth or Consequences last Friday and Saturday, March 4-6, including over 250 who came from the north (Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Belen and Socorro), south (Las Cruces and El Paso), east (Alamogordo and Ruidoso), and west (Hillsboro, Deming, and Silver City), and many of our local winter visitors from out-of-state.

All were treated to 130 beautiful quilted items on display, most of which were created by local quilters and quilt artists. We were thrilled that the two-year gap since our last show did not affect participation and attendance this year. 

