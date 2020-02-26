By Dotty Bell
Over 550 visitors attended the 23rd Annual Gathering of Quilts show in Truth or Consequences last Friday and Saturday, including over 200 who came from the north (Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Belen and Socorro), south (Las Cruces and El Paso), east (Alamogordo and Ruidoso), and west (Hillsboro, Deming, Silver City and Tucson.) There were treated to 144 beautiful quilted items on display, most of which were created by local quilters and quilt artists.
Many attending bought tickets in hopes of winning the beautiful raffle quilt displayed, which was a quilt started by the late Mickey Whitlock and finished in her memory by her fellow members of the Winter Quilters Guild. The lucky winner was Kathy Heidrick of Elephant Butte, whose ticket was drawn at the end of the show on Saturday.
In addition to the raffle quilt winner the Fat Quarters Basket was won by Daun Putnam of Silver City, and the Guessing Game quilt was won by Celia Setliff of Albuquerque, who guessed the exact number of items in the jar of notions.
“Bragging Rights” for the Viewers’ Favorite quilts went to (first) “Ravens and A Spider” by Diana Otteni, of Rio Rancho; (second) “Tree of Life” by Jeannette Rohne, of T-or-C; and (third) “Southwest Splendor” by Vicki Arnold, of Ruidoso. Congratulations to these talented quilters!
The Winter Quilters wish to thank all who attended our show, and especially the many who bought raffle tickets at the quilt show and the Sierra County Fair. The proceeds will help us make more Community Care Quilts to distribute in the county (135 lap quilts were given away during 2109.) We hope we will see you again at next year’s show!
