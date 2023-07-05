Leslie Clark

Former HSHS Principal Leslie Clark

With classes set to resume on July 31 for students at the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District the decision to combine the position of principal for the T-or-C Middle and Hot Springs High School was made July 5.

In an email sent to the staff at both schools, Superintendent Nichole Burgin said, “You may have heard already that the district will be reorganizing some of its leadership roles. I believe strongly that these new alignments will help us all toward our mission to provide the highest level of instructional excellence for our students.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.