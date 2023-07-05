With classes set to resume on July 31 for students at the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District the decision to combine the position of principal for the T-or-C Middle and Hot Springs High School was made July 5.
In an email sent to the staff at both schools, Superintendent Nichole Burgin said, “You may have heard already that the district will be reorganizing some of its leadership roles. I believe strongly that these new alignments will help us all toward our mission to provide the highest level of instructional excellence for our students.”
In the same email she announced to the staff of both schools that Anthony Bastine, who was currently serving as the Principal of the middle school would assume the role of Principal for both that school and nearby Hot Springs High. Bastine had originally been employed as the principal of the Elementary School and then moved to the Middle School post in the middle of the 2022-23 year.
“Mr. Bastine has been named Principal of HSHS and TCMS. Because HSHS and TCMS are shared campuses, I have decided to have one administrator in charge of both buildings for now. Mr. Woolf will remain the Assistant Principal of HSHS and we are advertising for an Assistant Principal for TCMS.”
The email concluded, “I realize that some of you may have concerns about these changes. If you have specific questions, I invite you to reach out to me. I have an open door policy, and am happy to discuss any ideas that might student learning. However, I want to assure you that I believe these adjustments are in the best interest of the students.”
When the Sentinel learned of the shake up within the school district, Wednesday afternoon, July 5, Superintendent Burgin was reached for clarification about what had happened with existing HSHS Principal Leslie Clark, said she could not comment.
Clark, along with two-dozen other school staff, including Woolf and Bastine, just returned from PLC Leadership Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The new administration concept will make it the third principal Woolf has served under since 2021, when he moved from T-or-C Middle School as the beloved Dean of Students. Woolf had planned to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, however, recently made the decision to stay onboard as assistant principal.
Superintendent Burgin’s “no comment on personnel matters” comes on the heel of official press releases from the school district about the new hire of a football coach, and the assignment of a new principal at the Arrey Elementary School, however, the sudden shift in administration roles at Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle School, was not made public by the school, as of press time Wednesday. School staff who received the email made comments to individuals, who in turned posted on social media, asking why the principal role at the two schools were combined.
As of the printing of this issue of the Sentinel, Superintendent Burgin continued to refused to comment about Clark’s employment, however, when contacted directly Clark said that she had been reassigned as the Middle School Assistant Principal and refused the position. “Superintendent Burgin sent me notice that if I did not accept she would not be employee me for the 23-24 school year.”
Clark told the Sentinel, “I have loved this community and put my heart and soul into student success. Truth or Consequences had given me a sense of need and belonging, as I had become a member of the community. I feel so fortunate that I am able to retire, as I have my 25 years in. This wasn’t my intended plan, but I will never forget my staff and students and all they did to teach me about this great community.”
She added that upon receiving notice that she would no longer be employed by the district, she made personal phone calls to “each of the staff letting them know the situation. It was very disappointing as I had developed huge relationships with students and staff and I truly made an effort to bond with the superintendent. I saw so much growth with students feeling safe and welcome in the high school.”
Ironically, Clark was hired as Hot Springs High principal amidst a time of turmoil, when then principal Rebecca Bartoo resigned mid-year. Clark made Hot Springs High her home quickly, as she had served nearby Magdalena for 23 years in education, of which eight were as principal.
Superintendent Burgin’s predecessor Channel Segura who announced the hiring of Clark, after her selection by the interview committee expressed, “Mrs. Leslie Clark is going to be a dynamic addition to our Tiger Family. She has a proven track record of success and a strong commitment to student and teacher achievement and growth. Her relational capacity, passion for whole-student growth, and strong knowledge of the principal-ship will benefit our school community now, and for years to come. Our Tigers are going to be in very good hands with Mrs. Clark and her expertise and professionalism.”
Clark concluded in her comments to the Sentinel, “I leave here only feeling love and gratitude towards the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.