T-or-C emergency personal were dispatched to 615 Tingley regarding smoke in a residence at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 20. Quick actions by the T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department contained the fire to the swamp cooler, while the only damage inside the residence being from the smoke and water, 

