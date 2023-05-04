The Gila National Forest, Quemado Ranger District has reopened Baca slash pit following burning of the debris starting in late March. “The Baca community slash pit is used all year long in partnership with the Catron County Firewise program – a program that helps remove hazardous fuels and vegetation on and adjacent to private lands,” said Quemado District Ranger, Randall Chavez.
An estimated 50,000 cubic feet of slash material (enough to fill a basketball court packed to the height of the baskets) was burned over the past couple of weeks on the 5-acre site northeast of Quemado, New Mexico. Ashes have cooled, however, and the site is now safe for public entry and use for slash disposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.