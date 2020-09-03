With national tensions surrounding law enforcement elevated by the most recent officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin, the need for reforms and a wholesale change in future public/police interactions should be crystal clear for everyone. Finding a path toward effective law enforcement that can operate without bias, fear, intimidation and violence, is absolutely necessary.
Citizens energized to respond to this sadly present and all-too long-standing issue will no doubt agree something must be done to stop unnecessary violence, period. So much easier said than done.
Somehow, our mutual task is to reverse human instinct and the aeons of experience and habit, which have thus far convinced us that striking out is an acceptable response to fear and the unknown. Gaining control over a true threat to life is one thing, exerting all-too-often lethal dominance in response to one’s sensibilities being challenged is quite another. This problem is so easy to observe with hindsight, and yet remains so very difficult to mitigate in the future, or to effect any meaningful advance in the present.
I believe everyone searching for a solution to this social cancer recognizes we are facing a long road ahead. Achieving any substantial ground towards such advances will likely require communities to engage in an untold number of well-meant steps and efforts, long before meaningful improvement and lasting solutions will ever be fully realized. Hopefully I am wrong and we can find a way to live in peace with our neighbors much sooner than later.
While true solutions will likely take time to achieve, there is a step we here in Sierra County and all other communities across the state and nation can take, that can begin tomorrow. This will cost very little and requires no real effort, but I believe this tiny step can help to assure our ultimate transcendence beyond the present state of fear and violence.
Put it on the agenda.!
Every city council, county commission, state legislature, court, school board and their national counterparts, all include the Pledge of Allegiance on every meeting agenda. How difficult would it be to permanently place “Community/Law Enforcement Relations” on these agendas as well.
While far from a solution to the present crisis, nor adequate poultice for historical transgressions, placing this as an item on every agenda will assure the issue is continually before our country’s decision makers, every time they meet.
Solutions begin with recognition and dialogue, we can certainly begin, once again, there.
To be honest, community/police relations is but one of many issues our society must fairly resolve for all citizens, but it is perhaps the most critical, as the concept of authority itself is being redefined before our eyes.
While the most pious and academically esteemed appear suspiciously reluctant to address this base issue in any straightforward fashion, citizens are forced to endure a pedantic learning curve that continues to leave too many children of whatever god you might believe in, dead, and far, far too many families scarred. This not only speaks to victims of inappropriate/criminal actions by police officers, but also to the police officers, who by what may only be a momentary lapse of personal control, effectively destroy their own hopes and aspirations and are diminished in the eyes of all others.
Short of heavenly intervention, or a magic pill that might make us sane, we as citizens can only continue to work through problems as they arise. At this time, all that can be done is to effect changes that best suit the differing situations being experienced in differing communities all across our nation.
Talk is quite often cheap and yes, we can likely talk about the shortcomings of police/community relations forever without ever reaching for true solutions. However, constructive discussions by decision makers also quite often yield decisions. While such decisions can easily turn out to be wrong, sometimes they prove to have been right. With no real answers on our table at the moment, we can only continue to strive toward a better way for all.
Unfortunately for some, this approach requires that humans talk with each other and albeit painfully, work together towards true communication. Assuring our leaders never overlook this most important issue would at least secure one step forward on what promises to be a most arduous path to understanding and peace.
