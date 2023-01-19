It’s likely the individuals inside a Cadillac Escalade on Thursday, January 12, who were fleeing from Border Patrol agents on I-25 had no idea that their policy on pursuits had changed with the start of the business day.
Agents halted their chase of the Escalade, which had fled a checkpoint as the driver took exit 79 and entered Truth or Consequences; however, before the driver ever got into town he crashed and the occupants inside all began to run from the site.
Eyewitnesses to the crash reported that the driver lost control of the full size sport utility vehicle as he neared the intersection of North Date and HR Ashbaugh, striking a part of the traffic light, narrowly missing a fire hydrant and rolling onto its side in front of the Comfort Inn.
Witnesses reported that the occupants immediately began crawling out of the crashed SUV and began scurrying “like ants in every direction.” Officers from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department and T-or-C Police Department were in the area and lent a hand capturing at least six individuals who were inside the SUV. At least one person was injured and taken to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment of injuries, in addition to the driver.
The incident caused school officials to have Hot Springs High School students shelter-in-place for their safety while officers were capturing those who had fled.
While no information has been released from U.S. Border Patrol officials, it is known that local officers assisted with the capture of migrants the day before in the Las Palomas area.
In late 2022, Border Patrol agents were pursuing a fleeing vehicle through Truth or Consequences that resulted in a head-on crash with one police officer, and stopped with another city police unit being damaged as the driver was finally stopped on South Broadway. The city police officer was injured and was taken to the hospital. He has since returned to work; however, the problem with illegal migrants fleeing from officials has not stopped.
The policy change impacting how officials decide when to pursue a suspect or when that subsequent pursuit is stopped came after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reviewed recent incidents. State news reports indicate that the review showed passengers dying as a result of the drivers of vehicles fleeing law enforcement. The change outlines a framework for weighing the risks of a pursuit, benefit or need, which is likely the reason the chase was called off as the driver took the exit and was preparing to enter T-or-C at lunch time on Thursday.
Requests for information regarding the pursuits, crashes and captures in T-or-C were made to the Border Patrol, but no information has been provided. Information for this story was obtained from traffic on the police scanner and eyewitness accounts.
