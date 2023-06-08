istockphoto-500598328-612x612.jpg

An old pipe breaks in freezing weather in Baku, Azerbaijan

The failure of the pump serving the City Truth or Consequences Water Well Number Six presently has city authorities focusing on immediate repairs and closely monitoring water storage tank levels. Due to this situation, city officials are urging citizens to practice water conservation measures for the near term.  

Issues with Well Six began in early May with a pump failure. Although the faulty unit was replaced, the new pump failed this past weekend, forcing city staff to effect another immediate replacement. 

