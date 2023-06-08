The failure of the pump serving the City Truth or Consequences Water Well Number Six presently has city authorities focusing on immediate repairs and closely monitoring water storage tank levels. Due to this situation, city officials are urging citizens to practice water conservation measures for the near term.
Issues with Well Six began in early May with a pump failure. Although the faulty unit was replaced, the new pump failed this past weekend, forcing city staff to effect another immediate replacement.
While the situation is considered serious and has prompted the city’s departments to considerably reduce their use of water for irrigation and other purposes, city manager Angie Gonzales said an emergency declaration has thus far not been judged to be required.
In making this statement, Gonzales recognized how water levels in the city’s northern zone storage tanks are low. She indicated the ongoing problem of aging water line breaks and the community’s rising demand for water are placing a strain on the water system, and encouraged everyone to practice conservation measures until Well Six has been returned to operation.
As of Tuesday morning, June 6, Gonzales said the new pump had been delivered and department crew members were preparing to proceed with the installation. Once installed, the city manager emphasized how Well Six would then have to be flushed and water quality tests passed, before it could be put back online. Gonzales suggested the process could take several days to complete and indicated she was looking for the well to be returned to service by week’s end.
Noting how Well Six is one of the city’s best producers, the city manager relayed how water utilities director Arnie Castaneda is eager to restore operations. She said Castaneda would personally be keeping a close eye on pump replacement effort, as well as levels in the city’s water storage tanks through the pump replacement process.
In this regard, Gonzales relayed how Castaneda urged contractors working on the North Date Street roundabout project to delay a planned water shut off, due to his concerns about how any additional problem might place the city in a precarious position. She noted how this proved to be a correct move, as a significant water leak occurred late last week and placed an unexpected demand on the water supply before crews were able to address the problem.
Acknowledging low water levels in the storage tanks located on North Date Street just west of I-25, city authorities recently issued a statement alerting customers that low water pressure could be experienced along the main line running from the Date Street tanks to the downtown district.
As city crews are scrambling to resolve the issues with Well Six, Gonzales noted how ongoing repairs are also being made to Well Eight. Although stepped down on the city’s current priority list, she suggested the completion of repairs to both wells and recent confirmation of the source aquifer’s health promised better days ahead.
If required, additional announcements concerning ongoing water system issues will be posted on the city’s website at www.torcnm.org. Further information about the present pump replacement effort, or other water service concerns is also available by phoning municipal authorities at 575-894-6673.
