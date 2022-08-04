a16_jd_07jun_aqleave.jpg

RUIDOSO NEWS PHOTO Fawns, and other wildlife, are abundant throughout Ruidoso and Lincoln County. The adorable babies are still young enough to have their spots. (Photo: Dianne L. Stallings) mmurphy@abqjournal.com Wed Jun 05 09:36:28 -0600 2019 1559748987 FILENAME: 1479775.jpg

Spring is the time of year when most wildlife babies are born. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish reminds the public to leave alone any deer or antelope fawns, elk calves, bear cubs or other wild animals they may find.

Most young-of-the-year wildlife people discover are simply hiding while awaiting their parents’ return from foraging nearby.

