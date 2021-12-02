The Department of Game and Fish is hosting two public meetings to discuss the potential stocking of hybrid striped bass. The Department is considering stocking hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir to provide a new sportfishing opportunity.
Hybrid striped bass are a popular sport fish in neighboring states. They grow rapidly and can attain weights in excess of 10 pounds. During the meetings, fisheries biologists will provide background information on the proposal and answer questions from attendees.
The virtual meetings are scheduled for:
•Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Register for the meeting here.
•Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Register for the meeting here.
Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Warmwater Fisheries Biologist, 2715 Northrise Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011; by email: dgf-fisheries-management-comment@state.nm.us; or in person at the meeting(s) listed above.
