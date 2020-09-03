The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled two public meetings on proposed revisions to the Public Land User Stamp Rule 19.34.6 NMAC (Habitat Stamp Program Rule). A short presentation providing background information about the Habitat Stamp Program and details of the proposed revisions will be given.
The presentation will be followed by a Q & A session where members of the public are encouraged to ask questions and provide input. Members of the public are invited to attend one or both of these meetings (to be held virtually) in order to become familiar with the program and the proposed revisions:
•September 10th at 6 p.m.; register in advance for this webinar at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N8Idiy_YS2mX9gNy7myyrA
•September 28th at 6 p.m.
Register in advance for this webinar at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8ZQ3vJecRHC-A0dKxLW8tg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Additional information about this meeting, including a copy of the presentation and a summary of the proposed revisions, is available on the NMDGF webpage, http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/commission/proposals-under-consideration/.
Comments on the proposed revisions can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email, dgf-habitat-stamp-rule@state.nm.us.
