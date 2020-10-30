Public Meeting To Gather Public Comment On Proposed Revisions To The Habitat Stamp Program
By Tristanna Bickford
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting in order to seek public comment on proposed revisions to the Public Land User Stamp Rule 19.34.6 NMAC (Habitat Stamp Program Rule).
A short presentation providing information about the Habitat Stamp Program and details of the proposed revisions will be followed by a Q & A session where members of the public are encouraged to ask questions. Members of the public are invited to attend the virtual meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 5 in order to become familiar with the program and the proposed revisions.
SUMMARY OF PROPOSED CHANGES
•Renew Program for 10 additional years (through March 2031)
•Update planning efforts to align with current interagency coordination efforts
•Require that 50% of Habitat Stamp expenditures benefit fish
•Adjust from five (5) Citizen Advisory Committees to one (1) Citizen Advisory Committee with a statewide jurisdiction
•Increase the Habitat Stamp fee from $5 to $10
Information about how to attend and participate in this meeting will be available on the NMDGF webpage at http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/commission/proposals-under-consideration/. A copy of the presentation and a summary of the proposed changes are also available on this webpage.
Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email, dgf-habitat-stamp-rule@state.nm.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.