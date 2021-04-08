The New Mexico Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Truth or Consequences, is currently initiating a multimodal transportation safety plan for T-or-C. The plan will focus on three areas:
1. Downtown
2. Smith Rd./Smith St./Silver St./N. Silver St. between E. 9th Ave. and N. Date St.
3. New School Rd./N. Pershing between Marie St. and N. Date St.
This planning process will culminate in a plan to enhance safety and mobility for all roadway users; pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.
We are requesting your help to notify residents, business owners, and other interested parties about participating in this important transportation safety plan. Public meetings will provide a forum for the community to share their transportation safety concerns with the project team and provide valuable local input on the overall vision for transportation safety.
The plan's success depends on engaging a considerable number of voices in the Truth or Consequences area to ensure we capture a wide range of experiences and perspectives. At the first public meeting at 6 p.m. on April 14, we plan to meet virtually via the Microsoft Teams Application to introduce the planning process, hear from the community regarding transportation safety concerns, and discuss Truth or Consequences' safety vision.
The information provided by you and your neighbors will help the project team identify opportunities to improve transportation safety for all roadway users in T-or-C.
For the meeting link and registration, go to https://forms.office.com/r/gfWix2KfKh
Would you be willing to help? You can help by sharing the meetings' details with your social media followers, on-air, add the meeting's details to public event calendars, and/or e-mail contact lists, with at least one reminder in the days leading up to the meeting date.
The second public meeting is tentatively scheduled for late July 2021. At this public meeting, the project team will provide an update regarding the plan's overall progress. This meeting will be an additional opportunity to provide input to the final Transportation Safety Plan document.
We appreciate your support as we work to improve roadway safety in T-or-C.
