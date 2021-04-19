As members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) addressed concerns and potential revisions pertaining to a 90-percent production limit for residential solar energy systems April 19, introduction of new information halted discussion.
Board chairman George Szigeti alerted board members to the recent discovery of an existing state law, which specifically prevents municipalities from instituting any such limitations on solar energy production by community residents. Szigeti noted that the Solar Rights Act of 1978, which was most recently amended in 2007, declares the right to use solar energy as a property right, and a practice to be encouraged by municipalities.
After reviewing the established state act, Szigeti said the city’s efforts to implement restrictions on generation limits would appear to be illegal, and board members agreed this new information would merit a full reexamination of the issue.
In this regard, PUAB members agreed to schedule a public workshop to discuss the Solar Rights Act and how the established regulations might shape the city’s related policies in the future. Board members acknowledged that new city manager Bruce Swingle was set to begin working with the administration May 2 and would almost immediately be obligated to focus attention on current end of year budget concerns.
With this noted, the PUAB agreed to tentatively target early July for a workshop to discuss the solar production issue and related city regulations.
