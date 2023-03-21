In gathering for a regular meeting, Monday afternoon, March 20, members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board focused their attention toward a proposed water rate study. This measure was recommended by city manager Bruce Swingle, who said the new assessment was necessary to both gain a clear understanding of the water department’s true fiscal requirements, and to secure future infrastructure upgrade funding.
During the afternoon’s discussion, board members shared a number of thoughts and suggestions pertaining to current water rates, as well as a pending water meter replacement project.
