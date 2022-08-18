PUAB board 3 col SA-Mini.tif

In assembling for a regular meeting Monday, August 15, members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board first focused their attention on a review of recent revisions made to three city ordinances, which respectively addressed automatic increases in place for municipal solid waste, water, and wastewater services (Ordinance Nos. 648,662 and 712). 

Proposed revisions primarily aim to clarify language in the ordinances and after briefly reviewing and discussing the measures, board chairman George Szigeti said he would further review the material and would bring additional input for the PUAB to consider when they reconvene for their next regular meeting in September.

