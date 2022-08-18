In assembling for a regular meeting Monday, August 15, members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board first focused their attention on a review of recent revisions made to three city ordinances, which respectively addressed automatic increases in place for municipal solid waste, water, and wastewater services (Ordinance Nos. 648,662 and 712).
Proposed revisions primarily aim to clarify language in the ordinances and after briefly reviewing and discussing the measures, board chairman George Szigeti said he would further review the material and would bring additional input for the PUAB to consider when they reconvene for their next regular meeting in September.
•With this acknowledged, the advisory board moved on to engage in discussion pertaining to the development of contingency planning for the city’s utility departments. While agreeing with fellow board members the importance of defining contingencies for utility department staff to follow, when facing emergency situations and/or major service issues, chairman Szigeti suggested it would be important for the PUAB to first meet with department managers in this regard, before forwarding any formal recommendations.
City manager Bruce Swingle was on hand for the afternoon’s session. In response to Szigeti’s request, he said electric department manager Bo Easley and solid waste department manager Andy Alvarez would likely be available for the September session. Swingle affirmed the selection of a “highly qualified” individual to replace outgoing water/wastewater department director Jesse Cole. However, he said final verifications and other necessities might not allow this individual to effectively participate in the September PUAB meeting. Board members acknowledged this and indicated they would aim to meet with the new water/wastewater manager as soon as it might be appropriate.
These points aside, board members clearly emphasized a need for the city’s utility departments to have contingencies in place for emergency situations and indicated they would be anxious to forward the effort.
•In the only formal action taken during the August 15 session, PUAB members unanimously approved a motion to retain the board’s monthly meetings, as currently scheduled. Consideration was given to the potential of holding bimonthly or quarterly meetings, but members agreed with vice-chair Jeff Dornbusch, who suggested there were too many current issues to warrant such a change, and said he felt it was important for the advisory board to continue meeting on a monthly basis. Chairman Szigeti also noted the PUAB’s frequent involvement with ordinance revisions and similar measures. He pointed out how moving to bimonthly or quarterly sessions would likely extend the period of time necessary for these necessary reviews and agreed that at present, monthly meetings were merited.
•During staff comments, the city manager expressed his appreciation for the board’s decision to continue holding monthly sessions. Swingle told the PUAB he would soon be bringing the city’s new bond referendum before the board for review, and emphasized the importance of gaining voter support for the initiative in November.
The city manager explained how current utility rates essentially cover only the day to day operating costs and do not provide sufficient revenue to properly maintain or improve the city’s infrastructure.
While noting the bond issue would provide a million dollars to bolster annual street improvements, Swingle acknowledged this would still be short of the city’s true needs, but suggested the added revenue would allow the municipality to begin moving forward with street improvement projects.
Pointing out that the bond initiative would seek two million for the water and wastewater departments, the city manager suggested this would still leave both departments in need of much more attention in the coming years. He recognized how continuing issue with water leaks pointed to major problems throughout the city’s water infrastructure and after stressing how the city’s infrastructure is crumbling, emphasized that the municipality’s attention needed to be focused on replacing aging lines, rather than fixing recurring leaks.
