During their regular meeting Monday evening, October 18, members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board attended to proposed revisions for the city’s ordinance (No. 664) governing solar energy generation. At question was how the city would attend to corporations/organizations who may wish to install large solar arrays exceeding limits already established for residential and small commercial establishments.
After an extensive discussion, board members agreed to tentative adjustments and indicated they would return to the issue when the advisory board reconvenes in November.
•The evening’s session also included unanimous approval of recommendations pertaining to a proposed utility forgiveness program, which will now be forwarded to the city commission for consideration.
•The board further tabled discussion concerning a proposed seasonal trash pickup program and in reviewing a requested quarterly utility report, indicated they would also return to this issue with added recommendations or potential changes in November.
