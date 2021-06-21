The primary action item on the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board’s (PUAB) June 21 regular meeting agenda was a review of proposed changes for Ordinance 664, commonly referred to as the municipality’s solar energy ordinance.
After noting public discussion focused on this issue during the board’s June 14 workshop session, PUAB chairman George Szigeti outlined new proposed revisions. Included in these potential changes would be the elimination of a previously established 90-percent limit on the size of solar or other alternative energy systems, which was based on the annual use of electricity for the residence or business in question. Szigeti emphasized how after this provision was approved, subsequent information recognized state law does not permit municipalities to place any limitation on the size of either residential or commercial alternative energy generation systems.
The chairman went on to suggest an additional revision altering present reimbursement processes for the overproduction of electricity and setting a repayment rate of 5-cents per Kilowatt-hour for such customers.
PUAB members engaged in further discussion about these proposed changes, before ultimately joining in approval of tentative revisions, which will now be directed to the city attorney for a legal review. The board agreed they would return to the issue at their next regular meeting in July, and at that time would be looking to finalize a formal recommendation for the city commission to consider.
•The only other action items addressed by the PUAB June 21 was the unanimous approval of recommendations for the re-appointment of present board members Don Armijo and Gil Avelar. After assuring no other applications had been received by city authorities, board members unanimously approved both recommendations.
