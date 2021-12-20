After receiving legal concerns regarding the city’s “solar energy” Ordinance (no.664) during their previous session in November, members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board focused on a review of proposed adjustments to related codes during their December 20 regular meeting.
While no formal decisions were rendered, board members ultimately approved a motion to amend language in the city’s ordinance regarding solar account billing. The measure first assured all customers (both residential and commercial) would be placed in a single category, and also directed changes to set the municipality’s payback rate at an “avoided costs” level, to ostensibly assure equity for all concerned parties.
These proposed ordinance revisions will be returned to the board for review and further discussion when the PUAB reconvenes for their next regular meeting, Monday, January 10, 2021.
